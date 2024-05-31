Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Down 2.9%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 1,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 58,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Reservoir Media

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $518.56 million, a PE ratio of 111.29, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

