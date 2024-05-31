Royal Bank of Canada Increases IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target to GBX 1,000

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($12.13) to GBX 1,000 ($12.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 859 ($10.97) to GBX 782 ($9.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 940.50 ($12.01).

LON:IGG traded up GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 810 ($10.34). The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.59, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 831.50 ($10.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 753.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 730.99.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

