Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Expands By 100.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.