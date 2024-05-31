Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Expands By 100.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $3.37.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
