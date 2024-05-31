Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Rises By 127.3%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

