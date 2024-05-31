Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sika Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 39,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Sika has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

Sika Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

