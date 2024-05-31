Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $136.57

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $136.57 and last traded at $137.37, with a volume of 3131381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $179.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

