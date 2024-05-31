Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLDB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 81,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,097. The firm has a market cap of $309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.02. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,330,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 920,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

