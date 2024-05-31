Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 5.3%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 41,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 916,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $752.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

