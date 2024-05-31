StoneX Group Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 131,036.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 869,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. 23,525,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,446,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 180.02, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,407,722 shares of company stock worth $414,449,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

