StoneX Group Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 51,059.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $578,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 343,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,265,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $169.99. 2,331,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

