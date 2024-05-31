StoneX Group Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 261,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 156,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

SLV stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,381,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,202,451. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.