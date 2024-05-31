StoneX Group Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 0.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.20. 15,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

