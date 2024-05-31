StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,661,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,616. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.