StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,757,000 after purchasing an additional 538,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.95. 760,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

