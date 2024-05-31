StoneX Group Inc. Sells 4,624 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 216.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 44,601 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 350,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 142,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.99. 22,126,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,716,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

