StoneX Group Inc. Sells 60,039 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,039 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.64. 8,533,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,173,028. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

