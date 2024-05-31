StoneX Group Inc. Sells 697 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000.

Shares of FFEB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.55. 45,605 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $803.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

