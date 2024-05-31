StoneX Group Inc. Sells 93,468 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,468 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.09. 206,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,352. The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

