Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

Subsea 7 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

