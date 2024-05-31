TD Securities Boosts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$22.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.58% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $666,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
