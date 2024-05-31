Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Down to $8.67

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.46. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 80,336 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

