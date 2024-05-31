Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $175.56. 40,741,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,917,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

