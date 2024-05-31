Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,541.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.56. 63,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,362. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

