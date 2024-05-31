The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,773. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.