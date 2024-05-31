Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 2.4%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.99. 25,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 250,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $229.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.