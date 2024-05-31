Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $544.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $544.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.30.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.22. 2,117,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,807. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.82 and its 200-day moving average is $470.07. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after purchasing an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.