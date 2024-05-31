VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 451,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,039,364 shares.The stock last traded at $6.55 and had previously closed at $6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $677.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 347,005 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 138,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.