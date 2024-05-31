Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

MGC stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.63. 58,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,036. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $191.55. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day moving average is $177.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

