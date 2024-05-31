Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $242.01. 269,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,840. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.