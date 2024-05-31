Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $477.20. 1,728,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,368. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.92 and a 200-day moving average of $454.53. The stock has a market cap of $432.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

