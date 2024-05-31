Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,895. The firm has a market cap of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.53.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

