Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $666-$669 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.05 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.81.

NYSE VEEV traded down $22.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.89. 1,488,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.79. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $162.36 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

