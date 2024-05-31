Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 390,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,310 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises about 4.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:VST traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

