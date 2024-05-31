Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Up 5.2%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.50. 16,687,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 27,883,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

