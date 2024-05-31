Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ON (ONON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ON (NYSE: ONON) recently:
- 5/28/2024 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.
- 5/16/2024 – ON had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – ON had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – ON had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – ON had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2024 – ON is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2024 – ON had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2024 – ON is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
ON Price Performance
Shares of ONON traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,772. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.17.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
