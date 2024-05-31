Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ON (ONON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ON (NYSE: ONON) recently:

5/28/2024 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/16/2024 – ON had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – ON had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – ON had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – ON had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – ON is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – ON had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2024 – ON is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONON traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,772. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 361,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ON by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

