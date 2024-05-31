Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cedar Fair (FUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN):

5/31/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Cedar Fair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Cedar Fair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 104,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,038. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39.

Get Cedar Fair LP alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.