Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.64) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.64) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,150 ($53.00).
In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.37) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,528.74). 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
