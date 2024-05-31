Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.64) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.64) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,150 ($53.00).

Shares of LON WTB traded up GBX 44 ($0.56) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,953 ($37.71). The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,968. The company has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,845.63, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,848 ($36.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,326.59.

In other Whitbread news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total value of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.37) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,528.74). 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

