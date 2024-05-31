WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 169,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 292,075 shares.The stock last traded at $43.47 and had previously closed at $43.79.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,677,000 after acquiring an additional 44,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,653,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,926,000 after acquiring an additional 292,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,320,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 151,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,317,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,390,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

