Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $230.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.24.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $9.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,172,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $507.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

