Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.52. 4,733,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.63. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.