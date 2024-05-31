Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.52. 4,733,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,452. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.63. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

