Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-$567 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.16 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.010 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.65.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $13.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.63. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

