104,781 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.9% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,096. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

