104,781 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.9% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,096. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

