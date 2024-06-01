32,987 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Bought by Schulz Wealth LTD.

Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.0% of Schulz Wealth LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAPR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $35.16.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.