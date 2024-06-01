Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $14,961,805.80 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $173.67 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

