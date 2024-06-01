Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 246.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after acquiring an additional 343,175 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

