Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIN. TD Cowen cut their price target on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIN

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Albany International news, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Albany International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 109,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.