Algorand Price Tops $0.19 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $23.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,388,843 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

