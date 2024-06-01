American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $16.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

