Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target at C$144.63

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.63.

Several research analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$136.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$126.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$189.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

