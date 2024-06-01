Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ARQT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Trading Halts Explained
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.