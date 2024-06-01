Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $327,661. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

